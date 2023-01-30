Affinity Designer, Photo, and Publisher 2.0.4

Share Email

Serif has issued maintenance updates to Affinity Designer, Affinity Photo, and Affinity Publisher. Version 2.0.4 of all three apps resolves a crash on startup caused by a deleted Recently Used file when running macOS 10.15 Catalina, fixes a bug where some image resources were replaced by others from the same document when copy/paste was used to insert them, addresses a History problem with PDF editing that lost changes when closing the file, corrects a gradual slowdown after changing tools many times, resolves an issue with New Document sometimes showing Letter* instead of A4, and provides a fix for non-primary Persona menus having broken Help > Tutorials links.

More specifically, the photo-editor Affinity Photo fixes a tint value in CR3 files and ensures that curves adjustments correctly represent the color-space selection. The Affinity Publisher publishing app addresses an issue with document setup for Artboard documents, corrects a problem with the text-decoration bottom appearing in the wrong place, and fixes a bug where placed documents could lose dimensions and appear blank when the hosting document was re-opened. (Affinity Designer, $69.99 new, 812 MB, release notes; Affinity Photo, $69.99, 906 MB, release notes; Affinity Publisher, $69.99, 802 MB, release notes; all three are available together for $169.99, are free updates, and require macOS 10.15+)