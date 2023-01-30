Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Affinity Designer, Photo, and Publisher 2.0.4

Serif has issued maintenance updates to Affinity Designer, Affinity Photo, and Affinity Publisher. Version 2.0.4 of all three apps resolves a crash on startup caused by a deleted Recently Used file when running macOS 10.15 Catalina, fixes a bug where some image resources were replaced by others from the same document when copy/paste was used to insert them, addresses a History problem with PDF editing that lost changes when closing the file, corrects a gradual slowdown after changing tools many times, resolves an issue with New Document sometimes showing Letter* instead of A4, and provides a fix for non-primary Persona menus having broken Help > Tutorials links.

More specifically, the photo-editor Affinity Photo fixes a tint value in CR3 files and ensures that curves adjustments correctly represent the color-space selection. The Affinity Publisher publishing app addresses an issue with document setup for Artboard documents, corrects a problem with the text-decoration bottom appearing in the wrong place, and fixes a bug where placed documents could lose dimensions and appear blank when the hosting document was re-opened. (Affinity Designer, $69.99 new, 812 MB, release notes; Affinity Photo, $69.99, 906 MB, release notes; Affinity Publisher, $69.99, 802 MB, release notes; all three are available together for $169.99, are free updates, and require macOS 10.15+)

