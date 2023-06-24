Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Affinity Designer, Photo, and Publisher 2.1.1

Serif has updated Affinity Designer, Affinity Photo, and Affinity Publisher to version 2.1.1, focusing on bug fixes. The releases resolve a failure to export PDFs that were imported with unsupported characters in the Subject field, fix a bug that prevented Title and Description fields from being read from the XMP sidecar files, address a problem where batch processing RAW files creates incredibly dark results, and resolve multiple crashes (including when applying a paragraph style to a running header, adding pages into a facing page document with flowing text, and deleting a Data Merge source stored on a cloud drive). (Affinity Designer, $69.99 new, 841.5 MB; Affinity Photo, $69.99, 943.7 MB; Affinity Publisher, $69.99, 831 MB; all three are available separately or together for $164.99 from Serif and are also available individually from the Mac App Store; free updates, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Comments About Affinity Designer, Photo, and Publisher 2.1.1

