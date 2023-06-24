Affinity Designer, Photo, and Publisher 2.1.1

Share Email

Serif has updated Affinity Designer, Affinity Photo, and Affinity Publisher to version 2.1.1, focusing on bug fixes. The releases resolve a failure to export PDFs that were imported with unsupported characters in the Subject field, fix a bug that prevented Title and Description fields from being read from the XMP sidecar files, address a problem where batch processing RAW files creates incredibly dark results, and resolve multiple crashes (including when applying a paragraph style to a running header, adding pages into a facing page document with flowing text, and deleting a Data Merge source stored on a cloud drive). (Affinity Designer, $69.99 new, 841.5 MB; Affinity Photo, $69.99, 943.7 MB; Affinity Publisher, $69.99, 831 MB; all three are available separately or together for $164.99 from Serif and are also available individually from the Mac App Store; free updates, release notes, macOS 10.15+)