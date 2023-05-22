Affinity Designer, Photo, and Publisher 2.1

Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Serif has updated Affinity Designer, Affinity Photo, and Affinity Publisher to version 2.1 with hundreds of improvements and bug fixes across all platforms (including the iPadOS editions of Designer, Photo, and Publisher). All three apps now enable you to set dashed lines to be balanced (automatically rescaling the pattern for nice corners), allow for more complex dashed line patterns, add keyboard shortcuts to easily change the blend mode of the current layer(s), bring many little improvements to editing and managing guides, and add Close All to the File menu.

Also, Affinity Designer receives a new Vector Flood Fill Tool and adds the perspective and mesh warp live filters from Affinity Photo into the Pixel Persona. Affinity Photo receives Crop Tool improvements and gains an option to auto-clean the brush after every stroke. And Affinity Publisher now supports running headers. (Affinity Designer, $69.99 new, 840.3 MB; Affinity Photo, $69.99, 944.4 MB; Affinity Publisher, $69.99, 830.3 MB; all three are available separately or together for $164.99 from Serif and are also available individually from the Mac App Store; free updates, release notes, macOS 10.15+)