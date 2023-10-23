Affinity Designer, Photo, and Publisher 2.2.1

Share Email



Serif has updated Affinity Designer, Affinity Photo, and Affinity Publisher to version 2.2.1 with a fistful of bug fixes for all three macOS apps. The updates address exploits in Google’s WebP Library, resolve an issue with PDF exports when documents are set to the Euroscale Coated V2 color format, fix a bug that prevented correct setting of the color profile in Document Setup, ensure that changing the profile under Settings > Color is retained if an externally installed profile is selected, rectify a bug where Backspace was not functional until specifically assigned after upgrading, and ensure that layers are retained after deleting an Artboard and selecting Keep Objects. (Affinity Designer, $69.99 new; Affinity Photo, $69.99; Affinity Publisher, $69.99; all three are available separately or together for $164.99 from Serif and are also available individually from the Mac App Store; free updates, various sizes, release notes, macOS 10.15+)