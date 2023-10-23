Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Affinity Designer, Photo, and Publisher 2.2.1

Serif has updated Affinity Designer, Affinity Photo, and Affinity Publisher to version 2.2.1 with a fistful of bug fixes for all three macOS apps. The updates address exploits in Google’s WebP Library, resolve an issue with PDF exports when documents are set to the Euroscale Coated V2 color format, fix a bug that prevented correct setting of the color profile in Document Setup, ensure that changing the profile under Settings > Color is retained if an externally installed profile is selected, rectify a bug where Backspace was not functional until specifically assigned after upgrading, and ensure that layers are retained after deleting an Artboard and selecting Keep Objects. (Affinity Designer, $69.99 new; Affinity Photo, $69.99; Affinity Publisher, $69.99; all three are available separately or together for $164.99 from Serif and are also available individually from the Mac App Store; free updates, various sizes, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About Affinity Designer, Photo, and Publisher 2.2.1

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum