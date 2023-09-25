Affinity Designer, Photo, and Publisher 2.2

Share Email



Serif has updated Affinity Designer, Affinity Photo, and Affinity Publisher to version 2.2 with various improvements and bug fixes across all platforms (including the iPadOS editions of Designer, Photo, and Publisher). All three apps add support for macOS 14 Sonoma, an option in the guide manager to change guide colors, long-press tool shortcuts that put you in that tool temporarily until you release the shortcut key, and the option to manually specify the size and other properties of an object in the shape, picture frame, and artboard tools. Affinity Publisher receives the bulk of other changes, including the capability to define custom text variables as fields, cross-references from one part of a document to another, the application of custom date formats to any date fields, and the option to limit the scope of Find and Replace the document, current spread, current story, or current selection. (Affinity Designer, $69.99 new, 841.5 MB; Affinity Photo, $69.99, 943.7 MB; Affinity Publisher, $69.99, 831 MB; all three are available separately or together for $164.99 from Serif and are also available individually from the Mac App Store; free updates, release notes, macOS 10.15+)