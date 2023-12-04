Affinity Designer, Photo, and Publisher 2.3
Serif has updated Affinity Designer, Affinity Photo, and Affinity Publisher to version 2.3 with additions and improvements for all three macOS apps. The updates add a Spiral Tool with styles that include Linear, Decaying, Fibonacci, and Plotted; enable placement and exporting of password-protected PDFs; ensure that brush names show by default on the Brushes panel; and enable you to create new documents from assets by dragging from the panel to a title bar. Affinity Photo 2.3 also brings back the automatic pixel grid; Affinity Designer 2.3 adds a Keep Selected preference in the Pencil tool; and Affinity Publisher 2.3 enables image tagging for accessible PDFs. (Affinity Designer, $69.99 new; Affinity Photo, $69.99; Affinity Publisher, $69.99; all three are available separately or together for $164.99 from Serif and are also available individually from the Mac App Store; free updates, various sizes, release notes, macOS 10.15+)
