Affinity Designer, Photo, and Publisher 2.4

Serif has updated Affinity Designer, Affinity Photo, and Affinity Publisher to version 2.4 with additions and improvements for all three apps. Affinity Designer and Affinity Publisher receive the Layer States feature (already in Affinity Photo) for controlling design variations, enabling you to capture the current layer visibility across your document and create queries to make a selection or toggle the visibility of layers. Affinity Designer gains DWG and DXF export support for various CAD apps and utilities that work with vinyl cutters, plotters, and CNC tools.

All three apps enable you to set the selection box for rotated multiple selections, allow you to double-click an object to switch from the Node Tool to the Move Tool, let you specify a key object in a selection with the Space Horizontal/Vertical feature, add support for importing 32-bit HDR PNGs, and add the Space bar as a keyboard modifier for Lock Children. (Affinity Designer, $69.99 new; Affinity Photo, $69.99; Affinity Publisher, $69.99; all three are available separately or together for $164.99 from Serif and are also available individually from the Mac App Store; free updates, various sizes, release notes, macOS 10.15+)