Agen Schmitz 2 comments

Affinity Designer, Photo, and Publisher 2.5.2

Serif has updated Affinity Designer, Affinity Photo, and Affinity Publisher to version 2.5.2 with a collection of largely font-related bug fixes. The maintenance release addresses problems with freezing, crashing, or text not displaying due to threading issues; rectifies issues with variable font usage in text styles; resolves an issue that prevented the SF Pro font and other fonts from displaying text in files; and fixes a crash that occurred when switching between Font Categories with variable fonts installed. (Affinity Designer, $69.99 new; Affinity Photo, $69.99; Affinity Publisher, $69.99; all three are available separately or together for $164.99 from Serif and are also available individually from the Mac App Store; free updates, various sizes, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Comments About Affinity Designer, Photo, and Publisher 2.5.2

Notable Replies

  1. Note that as of this writing (June 10, 2024), Affinity is holding a 50% off sale.

  2. A great set of apps. Bargain.

