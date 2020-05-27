Agenda 10.0.1

Share Facebook

Momenta has released version 10 of its Agenda date-focused note-taking app, adding the capability to use templates to create notes with pre-filled content. Agenda 10 also adds a sharing sheet to work with Agenda notes from inside other apps, improves Dropbox sync, adds new Edit menu commands for moving text and editing checklists, improves behavior when the app is in the background to prevent crashes, fixes a bug that caused text to be formatted in a fixed-width font after typing an emoji, improves performance for loading images, and adds translation for French, Spanish, German and both Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese. Shortly after this release, Momenta issued version 10.0.1 with small localization fixes and an added tooltip that shows the full date when hovering over the relative date of a note.

You can purchase Agenda’s premium features inside the app for $24.99, which permanently unlocks all current features and provides access to newly released features in the next 12 months. New premium features include archiving completed projects to keep your sidebar clean, creating subcategories in the sidebar, and pinning notes as footnotes to the bottom of a project. (Free with $24.99 in-app premium feature purchase, free update, 48.5 MB, release notes, 10.12+)