Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Momenta has released version 11.2 of its Agenda date-focused note-taking app, bringing full compatibility with macOS 11.0 Big Sur and brings the Relevant Notes widget to macOS. Mirroring the capabilities found in iOS 14, the Relevant Notes widget enables you to select eligible notes from all notes or only from on-the-agenda, today, or upcoming for display in Notification Center. The update also enhances the output of prints and exported PDFs, ensures the reminder editor now honors the Create All-Day Reminders by Default preference setting, improves indentation behavior in the editor, fixes a bug that caused the sidebar to scroll behind the window buttons, and ensures the recently edited and related notes panel no longer shows notes that have been moved to the trash. Agenda 11.2 is also available for iOS and iPadOS with improved behavior when using Scribble. (Free with $24.99 in-app premium feature purchase, free update, 59.3 MB, release notes, 10.12+)