Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Momenta has released version 11 of its Agenda date-focused note-taking app with a lengthy list of new features and improvements. The upgraded app brings major performance improvements when when switching between projects, scrolling, search, and performing certain actions; enables you to set the first day of the week for calendars; redesigns the note title area to support multiple line titles; adds Agenda as an option in the Services menu on macOS; enables you to insert placeholders in templates that get pre-populated when you make a new note from the template; enables two-finger swiping on the trackpad to open and close the side panels; and improves performance of scrolling in notes with images

You can purchase Agenda’s premium features inside the app for $24.99, which permanently unlocks all current features and provides access to newly released features in the next 12 months. Premium users can now choose to have a more subtle tag appearance, select either a dash or a bullet for unordered lists, and view sample content to see how notes will look as you change appearance preferences. Agenda 11 is also available for iOS and iPadOS 14 with added support for widgets and the new Scribble feature. (Free with $24.99 in-app premium feature purchase, free update, 52.3 MB, release notes, 10.12+)