Momenta has released version 13 of its Agenda date-focused note-taking app, providing faster navigation through menus and calendars thanks to added keyboard navigation and filtering support. The update also now enables you to easily duplicate, merge, or split notes (as well as move or copy selected text to a new note), improves performance in notes with attachments, adds an option to expand a date filter to apply to all projects, enables filtering of notes marked or unmarked as “Done” by tapping the dot next to the search field, now allows reordering of pinned notes and footnotes, fixes a bug that could leave notes in an inconsistent state after being moved, and resolves an issue where a wrong date format could make the date and time insertion stop working. (Free with $24.99 in-app premium feature purchase, free update, 65.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)