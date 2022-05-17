Agenda 14.1

Share Facebook

Momenta has issued version 14.1 of its Agenda date-focused note-taking app with improved spell checking and sync activity displayed as clouds moving across the “islands” button (requires macOS 10.14 Mojave or later). The release also inserts a link into a reminder when added to a note from the right panel, prevents numbers from freezing when pasting a numbered list, enables automatic selection of the first option during auto-completion, eliminates beeping when pressing Command-S, ensures horizontal rules are properly visible in Dark and Black modes, resolves some glitches in the notes panel, and addresses multiple crashes. (Free with $24.99 in-app premium feature purchase, free update, 70.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)