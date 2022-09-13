Share Facebook

Momenta has issued version 15 of its Agenda date-focused note-taking app with added support for Focus Filters in macOS 13 Ventura to hide projects and categories when you are focused, plus initial support for Shortcuts. The release also adds support for coloring, highlighting, and blockquoting of text; introduces a new Favorites category of widgets; brings background colors to templates; better extracts and applies styles in pasted RTF text; identifies list types better when pasting from other apps; improves Evernote file import for attachments and tags; addresses problems where styles would be lost on an empty line; and resolves an issue where reminders could not be added to a note from the inspector. (Free with $24.99 in-app premium feature purchase, free update, 71.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)