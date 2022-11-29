Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Agenda 16.1

Momenta has issued version 16.1 of its Agenda date-focused note-taking app with new features, improvements, and bug fixes. The release adds Get Note Summary and Get Selected Text app shortcuts; adds a Paste As menu item with options to paste text with or without formatting; converts tabular data pasted from Excel, Google Sheets, and Numbers into tables; maintains pasted lists and attributes from pasted HTML; improves behavior with emojis and multi-byte Unicode characters; enables the display of multiple full-width images next to each other when there’s sufficient space; resolves an issue where editing a tag could delete extra words or spaces; ensures that keyboard shortcuts for moving a note to the beginning or end work; and fixes a bug that caused sync to get stuck. (Free with $24.99 in-app premium feature purchase, free update, 69.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 32 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Agenda 16.1