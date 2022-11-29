Agenda 16.1

Share Email

Momenta has issued version 16.1 of its Agenda date-focused note-taking app with new features, improvements, and bug fixes. The release adds Get Note Summary and Get Selected Text app shortcuts; adds a Paste As menu item with options to paste text with or without formatting; converts tabular data pasted from Excel, Google Sheets, and Numbers into tables; maintains pasted lists and attributes from pasted HTML; improves behavior with emojis and multi-byte Unicode characters; enables the display of multiple full-width images next to each other when there’s sufficient space; resolves an issue where editing a tag could delete extra words or spaces; ensures that keyboard shortcuts for moving a note to the beginning or end work; and fixes a bug that caused sync to get stuck. (Free with $24.99 in-app premium feature purchase, free update, 69.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)