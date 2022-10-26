Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email



Momenta has issued version 16 of its Agenda date-focused note-taking app with new collaboration features for its Premium tier. The release enables Premium users to create shared notes, invite existing connections to collaborate, generate a link that allows others to join a shared note, and invite others to collaborate and chat using Shared with You in Messages (requires macOS 13 Ventura, iOS 16, or iPadOS 16.1 or higher.)

The update also allows all users to accept collaboration invitations, edit shared notes with others in close to real-time, jump straight from a shared note into the corresponding thread in the Messages app, encrypt data for shared notes before upload and when stored in the cloud, and display the most recent editor of shared notes in the Recently Edited list. Additionally, the app enhances its App shortcuts and adds a Czech localization. (Free with $24.99 in-app premium feature purchase, free update, 69.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)