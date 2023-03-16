Share Email

Momenta has issued version 17 of Agenda, adding multi-window capabilities to the date-focused note-taking app and a new purchasing model for its Premium features. The release now enables Premium subscribers to open notes, projects, or overviews in a new window in both the macOS and iPadOS editions; create an instant focus mode by taking a note into fullscreen mode; and keep a window floating above all other windows for easy note taking during conference calls. (Momenta has more details about the new features.)

Agenda 17 also adds a Save as File option in the Share menu, improves the behavior of pasting as plain text, adds the option to click the app’s Dock icon again to bring the main window forward, improves the look and feel of sidebar and gear menus, displays the auto-completion menu above the text if there is not enough space below, removes the request to leave a positive review in the App Store while typing in a note, resolves an issue where the auto-completion menu would gain a white background after showing a submenu, and fixes a bug where the search field would become unresponsive when typing into the table of contents popover.

Momenta has also simplified its Premium subscription model, now offering a single auto-renewing annual subscription that unlocks Agenda on all your Apple devices and a new Lifetime Premium one-time purchase option. (Free with a $34.99 annual Premium subscription or $119.99 one-time Premium purchase, free update for subscribers, 71.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)