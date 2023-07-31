Agenda 18.0.1

Share Email

Momenta has issued version 18 of Agenda, adding password support to the date-focused note-taking app. Premium subscribers can now lock the entire app, individual notes, or whole projects to prevent unauthorized viewing, and they can be unlocked using Touch ID, Face ID, an Apple Watch, or a privacy password. The release adds sort options for the notes list, enabling grouping of notes by project or color and sorting by assigned date, creation date, edited date, or title. Agenda 18 also improves the color picker, fixes a bug that always expanded the time and date pickers in the event and reminder sheet, more reliably detects reminder and event updates that force the inspector to refresh, significantly reduces memory use during printing of notes with attachments, and fixes attachment import for text bundles when alt-text is empty.

Version 18.0.1 followed this release to fix a bug where the title would deselect when you added a new note, adjust wrongly named menus for sorting, fix handling of dates older than 5 years, and ensure the Change Password button in Settings appears properly. (Free with a $34.99 annual Premium subscription or $119.99 one-time Premium purchase, free update for subscribers, 72.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)