Agen Schmitz

Agenda 18.1.1

Momenta has issued version 18.1 of Agenda with widget changes in macOS 14 Sonoma. Widgets are now interactive in Sonoma (allowing toggling of On-the-Agenda status), and a new widget displays a single favorite note of your choice. The date-focused note-taking app also adds a new iCloud sync option with end-to-end encryption, ensures the project title field no longer loses focus when creating a new one, resolves an issue where certain events and reminders would not be shown in the inspector, fixes a crash when using Shared with You, addresses issues with Focus mode, and fixes a crash in the Shortcuts app when trying to get the content of notes with a reminder. Version 18.1.1 was subsequently released to fix an issue with calendar and reminder access in Sonoma. (Free with a $34.99 annual Premium subscription or $119.99 one-time Premium purchase, free update for subscribers, 72.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Comments About Agenda 18.1.1

