Agen Schmitz

Agenda 18.2

Momenta has issued version 18.2 of Agenda with a few new features, improvements, and bug fixes for the date-focused note-taking app. The release now enables sorting of individual projects by title, edited date, or creation date and grouping by color; adds an option to turn off link shortening (Edit > Substitutions > Smart Links); preserves indentation and new lines when pasting code as preformatted text or code; improves note drag-and-drop and sorting in overviews; ensures that Command-Shift-F no longer needs to be hit twice to enter a search; improves navigation of the sidebar using VoiceOver; resolves text editor crashes introduced by the latest macOS updates; addresses conditions that could lead to self-duplicating paragraphs; and fixes the layout of the calendar picker. (Free with a $34.99 annual Premium subscription or $119.99 one-time Premium purchase, free update for subscribers, 72.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

