Agen Schmitz

Agenda 18.3

Momenta has issued version 18.3 of Agenda, adding support for grouping notes in projects and overviews by their Done status. The date-focused note-taking app is more careful about hiding the title of notes in locked projects, ensures the Add and Append to Note shortcuts always show the end date field, addresses an issue that could trigger a crash in the background during sync, fixes a cosmetic glitch in the calendar when selecting multiple dates, and resolves an issue where no authentication was required after force-quitting. (Free with a $34.99 annual Premium subscription or $119.99 one-time Premium purchase, free update for subscribers, 73 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Comments About Agenda 18.3

