Agenda 2.6

Momenta has issued version 2.6 of its Agenda note-taking and task management app, adding the capability to edit the displayed date label in the calendar popover as a way to jump quickly to a given date. The update also restores the previously selected project and focused note when starting the application; improves the details that are automatically imported from Calendar (and no longer includes dial-in details for meetings); automatically shortens Facebook, LinkedIn, and Wikipedia links; improves resolution of images in PDF printouts; and ensures more reliable behavior of the back and forward history. (Free with $24.99 in-app premium feature purchase, free update, 29.1 MB, macOS 10.12+)