Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Agenda 2.6

Momenta has issued version 2.6 of its Agenda note-taking and task management app, adding the capability to edit the displayed date label in the calendar popover as a way to jump quickly to a given date. The update also restores the previously selected project and focused note when starting the application; improves the details that are automatically imported from Calendar (and no longer includes dial-in details for meetings); automatically shortens Facebook, LinkedIn, and Wikipedia links; improves resolution of images in PDF printouts; and ensures more reliable behavior of the back and forward history. (Free with $24.99 in-app premium feature purchase, free update, 29.1 MB, macOS 10.12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Agenda 2.6

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum