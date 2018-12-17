Share Facebook

Momenta has leapfrogged the magic number 3 to release version 4.0 of its Agenda note-taking and task management app (see“Agenda Offers a New Take on Note-Taking and Task Management,” 8 May 2018). Agenda 4.0 brings support for attaching files and images to notes (a top user request), which includes drag-and-drop support, the capability to choose presentation style (inline, thumbnail, thumbnail with title, and full size, with purchase of Premium status), and support for Mojave’s Continuity Camera feature for inserting images from your iOS device.

The release also now shows a popover when clicking a tag or person where you can edit or select an action, resolves issues with adding and removing links, adds a new menu command called Add New Note After Selected Note, fixes a bug where the title of a new note could disappear, and ensures delegate calendars work properly. (Free with $24.99 in-app premium feature purchase, free update, 31.1 MB, macOS 10.12+)