Agen Schmitz No comments

Agenda 4.1

Momenta has released version 4.1 of its Agenda note-taking and task management app with performance enhancements and improved undo/redo stability and accuracy. The update improves handling of calendars with many events, cleans up temporary attachment files that wasted storage space, fixes a bug related to printing notes with attachments, retains original image format (instead of converting to PNG), ensures that images appear at full resolution, resolves a crash that occurred when using Save Image, and offers the option of safe passwords when creating an account. (Free with $24.99 in-app premium feature purchase, free update, 31 MB, macOS 10.12+)

Comments About Agenda 4.1

