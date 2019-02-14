Share Facebook

In conjunction with the first anniversary of Agenda‘s 1.0 release, Momenta has issued version 5.0 of the note-taking and task management app. This major new release (also available for iOS devices) now enables you to choose an extra small text size, adds the option of creating a new project from the Move To menu, stops editing a note with the press of the Escape key, enables you to use arrow keys to navigate the whole app with the keyboard, and adds support for multi-tag and multi-person search.

Agenda 5.0 also improves handling of existing links used in combination with the Markdown link format, fixes a bug that would lock files exported from Agenda, ensures that Continuity Camera works as it should, changes the shortcut to QuickLook an attachment to Option-click, improves collapse and expansion of notes, ensures that dragging a mail message properly shows the subject, and fixes a bug that prevented the Search bar from displaying any active filter. (Free with $24.99 in-app premium feature purchase, free update, 31.5 MB, macOS 10.12+)