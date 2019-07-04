Share Facebook

Momenta has released Agenda 6.0, adding full integration with Apple Reminders. The date-focused note-taking app now enables you to create and edit reminders directly in the text of your notes and inserts a link to bring you directly from Reminders app back to your Agenda note. The update also adds support for linking multiple notes to the same calendar event, speeds up Dropbox syncing, refines the interface for interacting with the calendar including date picking, event editing, and a Related Info panel, fixes bugs that caused iCloud and Dropbox syncs to stall, and resolves issues with copy and paste where text would be duplicated or more text pasted than expected.

If you have paid to unlock Agenda’s premium features, Agenda 6 now enables you to create Quick Reminders in the Related Info panel (without having to attach them to any note), edit reminders directly in the timeline of the Related Info panel, and reschedule reminders directly from the Related Info timeline. You can purchase Agenda’s premium features inside the app for $24.99, which permanently unlocks all current features and provides access to newly released features in the next 12 months. (Free with $24.99 in-app premium feature purchase, free update, 34.6 MB, macOS 10.12+)