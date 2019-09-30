Agenda 7.0

Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Momenta has released version 7.0 of its Agenda date-focused note-taking app with improvements and bug fixes. You can now create a new note for a reminder via the Related Info panel, link events by dragging a calendar event onto a note (or vice versa), and drag multiple notes onto an event to link them all. The update also enables you to apply all note actions to multiple selected notes, improves error reporting when working with reminders, correctly handles calendar event notes with HTML content, adds an agenda URL to reminders in macOS 10.15 Catalina, resolves an issue with alarm settings on all-day calendar events, and makes cosmetic improvements to Dark mode. You can purchase Agenda’s premium features inside the app for $24.99, which permanently unlocks all current features and provides access to newly released features in the next 12 months. (Free with $24.99 in-app premium feature purchase, free update, 48.8 MB, macOS 10.12+)

