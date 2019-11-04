Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Agenda 9.0

Momenta has released version 9.0 of its Agenda date-focused note-taking app with a lengthy list of improvements and bug fixes. The update enables you to manually reorder projects and categories in the Sidebar, automatically inserts a link to previous notes when linking to an event in a recurring series, improves performance when editing and viewing larger notes that could freeze the app, ensures Agenda links keep working when moving notes between projects, corrects a crash when accessing the table view menu, improves iCloud sync performance and stability, and now provides more information about projects and notes (from creation and last edited dates to word and character count).

You can purchase Agenda’s premium features inside the app for $24.99, which permanently unlocks all current features and provides access to newly released features in the next 12 months. New premium features include archiving completed projects to keep your Sidebar clean, creating Subcategories in the Sidebar, and pinning notes as footnotes to the bottom of a project. (Free with $24.99 in-app premium feature purchase, free update, 49.8 MB, macOS 10.12+)

Comments About Agenda 9.0

