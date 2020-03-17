Agenda 9.3

Share Facebook

Momenta has released version 9.3 of its Agenda date-focused note-taking app with numerous improvements and bug fixes. The update adds a syncing indicator next to the community button at the top-right of the window, improves scrolling to a newly linked event, ensures that exported rich text notes are exported in the current sort order, improves handling of 24-hour time format when adding events, fixes a bug that created duplicate notes when dragging to other projects, resolves a crash when putting a note on-the-agenda via keyboard shortcuts, and refreshes the Related panel more quickly when a reminder is edited or deleted. (Free with $24.99 in-app premium feature purchase, free update, 46.8 MB, release notes, 10.12+)