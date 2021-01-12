Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has added full compatibility with M1-based Macs to Airfoil 5.10.1 and Piezo 1.7.1. The Airfoil wireless audio broadcasting app and Piezo audio recording app also update the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.6.1 with a workaround for an incompatibility with future macOS updates running on M1-based Macs. Additionally, Airfoil includes fixes for issues with its menu bar icon on macOS 11 Big Sur. If you’re a TidBITS member, you can purchase Piezo and Airfoil (as well as other Rogue Amoeba apps like Fission and Audio Hijack) at a 20% discount. (Airfoil, $29, 36 MB, release notes; Piezo, $19, 16.1 MB, release notes; both are free updates and require mac 10.13+)