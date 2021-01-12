Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Airfoil 5.10.1 and Piezo 1.7.1

Rogue Amoeba has added full compatibility with M1-based Macs to Airfoil 5.10.1 and Piezo 1.7.1. The Airfoil wireless audio broadcasting app and Piezo audio recording app also update the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.6.1 with a workaround for an incompatibility with future macOS updates running on M1-based Macs. Additionally, Airfoil includes fixes for issues with its menu bar icon on macOS 11 Big Sur. If you’re a TidBITS member, you can purchase Piezo and Airfoil (as well as other Rogue Amoeba apps like Fission and Audio Hijack) at a 20% discount. (Airfoil, $29, 36 MB, release notes; Piezo, $19, 16.1 MB, release notes; both are free updates and require mac 10.13+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Airfoil 5.10.1 and Piezo 1.7.1

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum