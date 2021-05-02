Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Airfoil 5.10.3

Rogue Amoeba has issued Airfoil 5.10.3, updating the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.7 to upgrade its sample rate converter and improve drift correction. The release also now correctly retains Chromecast speaker sync settings between launches, adds support for capturing audio from Xcode’s Simulator, overhauls Airfoil’s built-in updating (including removal of automatic background updating and the Install on Quit option), and brings many debugging improvements. Rogue Amoeba also made enhancements to its Airfoil Satellite TV app but notes that it’s no longer required as Airfoil is now able to stream directly to all Apple TV models. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 34 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Comments About Airfoil 5.10.3

