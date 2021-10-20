Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Airfoil 5.10.5

Rogue Amoeba has issued Airfoil 5.10.5, bringing initial compatibility with macOS 12 Monterey and updating the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.7.6. (Rogue Amoeba’s Audio Hijack, Piezo, and SoundSource also receive these boosts.) Airfoil adds a new Sound Effects special source for capturing sound effects like alerts in the Messages app and adds a AirPlay Receiver special source to Monterey for capturing audio sent to the Mac via AirPlay. The update also improves the Application block’s source selector to better handle iOS apps running on M1-based Macs, improves sample rate matching, and now requires macOS 10.14 Mojave or later. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 33 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Comments About Airfoil 5.10.5

