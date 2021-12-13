Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Airfoil 5.10.6

Rogue Amoeba has issued Airfoil 5.10.5, bringing full compatibility with macOS 12 Monterey and updating the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.7.7. The wireless audio broadcasting app now tracks remote speakers more reliably on networks where MAC addresses may be hidden or obfuscated, no longer show an “Error 400” when attempting to transmit audio to a MacOS-based receiver, visually distinguishes the Monterey System AirPlay Receiver from other outputs, visually identifies unsupported HomePod stereo pairs, and ensures sorting in the Advanced Speaker Options window now matches the main window. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 33 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Comments About Airfoil 5.10.6

