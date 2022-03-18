Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has issued Airfoil 5.10.8, updating the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.7.8 to improve reliability when using Bluetooth audio devices. The wireless audio broadcasting app now properly recognizes audio from EVE Online (correctly applying any game effects or adjustments), correctly provides a Special Sources section to Airfoil Satellite clients, ensures the Advanced Speaker Options properly sorts HomePod stereo pairs, reduces CPU usage when the 10-Band equalizer is in use, and resolves a couple of rare crashes. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 33.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)