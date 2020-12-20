Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has released Airfoil 5.10 to add full compatibility with macOS 11 Big Sur and initial support for M1-based Macs. The update also brings version 11.6 of the Audio Capture Engine with compatibility with M1-based Macs, adds full support for streaming audio to Apple’s HomePod mini, supports track titles in Algoriddim’s new djay Pro AI, plays nicely with the user-specified system-wide Accent color in macOS 10.14 Mojave and later, updates the tab icons in Airfoil’s preferences to fit new sizing requirements in Big Sur, and ensures the Bonjour debugger now appears properly in Dark mode. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 31.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)