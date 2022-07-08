Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has issued Airfoil 5.11.1, updating the wireless audio broadcasting app’s Audio Capture Engine to version 11.8.2 to work around issues with FaceTime volume when using the built-in microphone. The Audio Capture Engine features improved handling of implemented Audio Units, better performance from device sample clocks when the device is providing erroneous information, improved clock synchronization across devices, and reduced CPU usage in many common audio flows. Airfoil also improves AppleScript compatibility with stereo-paired HomePods, fixes a rare crash related to Bonjour, and resolves an issue where upsampling certain low sample rates could produce audio artifacts. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 33.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)