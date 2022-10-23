Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has issued Airfoil 5.11.2, bringing initial compatibility with macOS 13 Ventura to the wireless audio broadcasting app and its Audio Capture Engine (with also receives unspecified improvements for more reliable audio capture). With this release, the Text to Speech special source is no longer available on Ventura due to changes made by Apple, but this audio can now be captured on a per-application basis by targeting the application where the text is being read. Airfoil now requires macOS 10.15 Catalina or later. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 40.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)