Adam Engst

Airfoil 5.11.4, Audio Hijack 4.0.7, Piezo 1.7.12, SoundSource 5.5.7

Rogue Amoeba has updated four of its audio utilities to provide full compatibility with the just-released macOS 13.1 Ventura, aided by the 11.9.2 update to the shared Audio Capture Engine. The updates include Airfoil 5.11.4 (wireless audio broadcasting), Audio Hijack 4.0.7 (full-featured audio recording), Piezo 1.7.12 (simple audio recording), and SoundSource 5.5.7 (audio input/output controls). SoundSource also eliminates a rare crash when launched at login and better matches its keyboard-based volume adjustments to those in macOS. If you’re a TidBITS member, you can purchase all the apps at a 20% discount. (Airfoil, $35, 43.2 MB, release notes; Audio Hijack, $64, 34.1 MB, release notes, Piezo, $25, 23.3 MB, release notes; SoundSource, $39, 28.0 MB, release notes; all are free updates and require macOS 10.15+)

