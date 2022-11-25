Airfoil 5.11.3, Piezo 1.7.11, and Audio Hijack 4.0.6

Share Email

Rogue Amoeba has added full compatibility with macOS 13 Ventura to Airfoil 5.11.3 (wireless audio broadcasting), Piezo 1.7.11 (simple audio recording), and Audio Hijack 4.0.6 (full-featured audio recording). The three apps also update the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.9.1 with several small bug fixes for improved performance and rename the Preferences window to Settings. Additionally, Airfoil and Audio Hijack receive a new Background Sound special source that enables you to adjust audio from the Background Sound feature in the Accessibility System Settings. Audio Hijack also ensures that audio device presets from older versions of Audio Hijack 3 are imported properly. If you’re a TidBITS member, you can purchase Piezo, Airfoil, and Audio Hijack at a 20% discount. (Airfoil, $35, 45.2 MB, release notes; Piezo, $25, 24.4 MB, release notes; Audio Hijack, $64, 35.7 MB, release notes; all three are free updates and require macOS 10.15+)