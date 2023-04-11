Airfoil 5.11.5 and SoundSource 5.5.9

Share Email

Rogue Amoeba has released Airfoil 5.11.5 (wireless audio broadcasting) and SoundSource 5.5.9 (audio input/output controls) to update the shared Audio Capture Engine (ACE) to version 11.9.3. Work has been done on both apps to add a new Uninstall ACE option to the Debugging window and avoid an issue where new ACE installations could incorrectly show an Almost Ready screen after restarting. Airfoil 5.11.5 now fully supports second-generation HomePods when used in a stereo pair and warns of potential playback issues when streaming to Chromecast devices (caused by a Google bug). SoundSource 5.5.9 fixes a regression that caused the pinned SoundSource window to appear incorrectly when entering full-screen mode and resolves a rare issue where a change to a system audio device could cause a crash. If you’re a TidBITS member, you can purchase both apps at a 20% discount. (Airfoil, $35, 43.0 MB, release notes; SoundSource, $39, 28.0 MB, release notes; both are free updates and require macOS 10.15+)