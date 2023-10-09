Audio Hijack 4.2.4, SoundSource 5.6.2, and Fission 2.8.5

Share Email



Rogue Amoeba has updated three of its audio utilities to provide full compatibility with macOS 14 Sonoma: Audio Hijack 4.2.4 (full-featured audio recording), SoundSource 5.6.2 (audio input/output controls), and Fission 2.8.5 (audio editor). All now launch and run as expected in macOS 14.1 Sonoma. Audio Hijack and SoundSource receive Audio Capture Engine 11.9.5, which provides more reliable audio capture.

Audio Hijack’s Peak/RMS Meters and VU Meters blocks now properly adjust for both Dark and Light modes, and the Parametric EQ block no longer appears to be producing audio when none is flowing to it. SoundSource now correctly targets audio from the Playgrounds app and fixes a rare issue where SoundSource’s popover could get stuck between multiple monitors. (Audio Hijack, $64, 36.6 MB, release notes; SoundSource, $39, 29.2 MB, release notes; Fission, $29, 14.7 MB, release notes; all have a 20% discount for TidBITS members, are free updates, and require macOS 11+)