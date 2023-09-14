Airfoil 5.11.6, Audio Hijack 4.2.3, Piezo 1.8

Share Email



Rogue Amoeba has updated three of its audio utilities to provide initial compatibility with macOS 14 Sonoma—Airfoil 5.11.6 (wireless audio broadcasting), Audio Hijack 4.2.3 (full-featured audio recording), and Piezo 1.8 (simple audio recording). All three receive Audio Capture Engine 11.9.4 for correct capture of audio from Xcode Playgrounds, a new Permissions window for easier enabling of Microphone Access permissions, and updated system requirements to a minimum of macOS 11 Big Sur.

Audio Hijack and Piezo now support the Nextiva VoIP desktop app, while Audio Hijack fixes a bug where Parametric EQ could incorrectly apply its effect to audio in a parallel chain, ensures correct mouse responsiveness for Audio Unit plug-ins built with the iPlug2 SDK, and correctly updates Tag fields in the Inspector window when switching between recordings. Airfoil makes minor adjustments to global shortcuts in its Settings window and ensures Track Titles scripts are correctly read from all specified locations. (Airfoil, $35, 44.8 MB, release notes; Audio Hijack, $64, 36.6 MB, release notes, Piezo, $25, 24.3 MB, release notes; all have a 20% discount for TidBITS members, are free updates, and require macOS 11+)