Agen Schmitz

Airfoil 5.11.7 and Piezo 1.8.1

Rogue Amoeba has updated two of its audio utilities to provide full compatibility with macOS 14 Sonoma—Airfoil 5.11.7 (wireless audio broadcasting) and Piezo 1.8.1 (simple audio recording). Both receive Audio Capture Engine 11.9.6 with improved audio capture reliability, run as expected on macOS 14.1, and correctly play the celebratory sound effect heard when unlocking through the Mac’s configured Sound Effects device. Airfoil also improves visuals for the Alerts window. (Airfoil, $35, 45.1 MB, release notes; Piezo, $25, 24.5 MB, release notes; all have a 20% discount for TidBITS members, are free updates, and require macOS 11+)

Comments About Airfoil 5.11.7 and Piezo 1.8.1

