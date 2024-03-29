Share Email



Rogue Amoeba has released its wireless audio broadcasting app Airfoil 5.12 with a new Audio Routing Kit (ARK) audio capture backend and a warning for those who use the System Audio source (which has been renamed System-Wide Audio). Due to an issue with macOS 14.4 Sonoma, use of this source may lead to audio dropouts, and users may want to delay updating Airfoil until fixes come in a forthcoming update to macOS. You can also work around this bug by selecting a specific application as your source.

The ARK audio capture backend can be set up quickly on a new Mac with no restarts or passwords required, and the Permissions window has been updated with a new System Audio Access option that enables you to record audio from applications you specify. Airfoil now allows standard macOS user accounts (not just administrators) to stream audio, banishes the erroneous orange microphone-in-use indicator, updates the Sources menu to alphabetize using the on-disk name, and now requires macOS 14.4 Sonoma or higher. ($35 new, free update, 39.7 MB, release notes, macOS 14.4+)