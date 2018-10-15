Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has released Airfoil 5.8.3, updating the Audio Capture Engine (ACE) to version 9.1.2 for compatibility with macOS 10.14 Mojave and to fix capturing audio from Voice Memos and other apps that have been ported from iOS to macOS (for more on these apps, see this section of Ars Technica’s review of Mojave). The wireless audio broadcasting app also improves handling of error reporting when attempting to capture audio from apps that require the ACE component. Airfoil now requires a minimum of 10.11 El Capitan. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 12.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)