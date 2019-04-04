Rogue Amoeba has released Airfoil 5.8.4, updating the Audio Capture Engine to version 10.0 to improve the reliability of audio capture. The wireless audio broadcasting app now ensures audio device names are smarter and less redundant, works around bugs in macOS 10.14 Mojave that caused track title capture to leak memory, corrects alerts to ensure you’re informed if an app must be quit and relaunched in order to capture its audio, improves the networking back end to enhance performance on bad networks, and restores audio streaming capabilities to the Naim Mu-so speaker. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 12.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)