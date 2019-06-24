Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Airfoil 5.8.5

Rogue Amoeba has released Airfoil 5.8.5, adding a Special Sources section to the Source selector to make it easier to capture audio from the entire system (System Audio), Finder, and Text to Speech. The wireless audio broadcasting app also adds support for Dark mode on macOS 10.14 Mojave, ensures audio streaming to password-protected Shairport devices works correctly, corrects a bug where the main window could get stuck on a disconnected monitor, modernizes the look of displayed messages from Airfoil, and updates the Audio Capture Engine to version 10.1 to improve reliability. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 15.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Comments About Airfoil 5.8.5

