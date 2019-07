Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has released Airfoil 5.8.6, updating its Audio Capture Engine backend to fix a rare audio capture issue and improve stability. The wireless audio broadcasting app also resolves an issue where the Source menu could fail to allow updates when in menu bar mode and makes small improvements to Dark mode. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 15.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)