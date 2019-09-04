Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has released Airfoil 5.8.7, updating its Audio Capture Engine backend to version 11.0 and adding preliminary compatibility with macOS 10.15 Catalina. The Audio Capture Engine is now required to use Airfoil, and you’ll be prompted to install it if it isn’t installed already. The wireless audio broadcasting app also reorganizes the menus shown by both Airfoil and Airfoil Satellite for better clarity, removes the “old-style hijacker” option from Airfoil’s Hidden Preferences, and now requires a minimum of 10.12 Sierra. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 18.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)