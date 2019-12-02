Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Airfoil 5.8.8

Rogue Amoeba has released Airfoil 5.8.8, bringing full compatibility with macOS 10.15 Catalina to the wireless audio broadcasting app. The update also dramatically improves the tracking of physical input devices to better handle issues caused by many USB audio devices, restores control and receipt of metadata from Apple’s iTunes and Music apps, adds support for Catalina’s TV app (with metadata and remote control), makes some small adjustments to Airfoil’s handling of Dark mode, and updates the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.1. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 18.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Comments About Airfoil 5.8.8

